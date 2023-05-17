Post Malone making his return to NJ this summer

The summer just got hotter in South Jersey with the addition of Post Malone to the concert schedule.



Postie is bringing his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour to Camden Waterfront on Tuesday, July 25th.

Is that a GREAT name for a tour or what?!

It's gonna be an awesome summer night at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with Post Malone.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Fri, May 19 @ 10am, but there's also a presale happening the day before.

If you want to buy your Postie tickets a whole day early, use this link on Thursday, May 18 @ NOON and enter password ICONIC. The Post Malone presale on May 18 ends at 11:59pm.

Post Malone just dropped his fifth studio album today, Austin, featuring the new single called 'Chemical'.

