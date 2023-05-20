Popular waterfront restaurant set to reopen in Mays Landing, NJ

One of Mays Landing's popular and most beloved restaurants has been purchased, given a facelift, and is ready to welcome you back for summer 2023!

A town staple, the new owners of The Inn at Sugar Hill, are super excited to see you for their grand opening. They've recently announced that the restaurant will be ready for diners come Memorial Day weekend. Now, it looks like they might be ready even earlier than that!

Get our free mobile app

The restaurant and catering portion of Sugar Hill Inn hasn't been open since March of this year. The first announcement of the changes came after Wendy Fabietti, the former owner of the Inn, had announced that she had sold it and intended to retire. She purchased the property back in 2021 from owners who purchased from Larry and Tina Boylan back during the pandemic. The Boylans owned it for over 30 years before they let it go.

It was certainly time for the Inn at Sugar Hill to get a complete makeover. The only problem was that the building had been deemed historical. Anybody that knows anything about historical homes and structures knows how difficult it can be to get approval for various updates. Even if, unfortunately, those updates are necessary for the building's future. Luckily, the new owners were up to the task and fought tooth and nail to get all the permits and approvals necessary for the renovations to take place in time for summer 2023.

Apparently, they were successful! The Inn at Sugar Hill has announced via Facebook that they'll be opening their doors in time for Memorial Day weekend on Wednesday, May 24th!

Good luck to the Inn's new owners!

Source: Facebook

This $2.5 Million Mays Landing Home Gives You Both Water AND Land! This custom-built home on Somers Point Road in Mays Landing not only sits on 6.6 acres, but it also backs up to the Great Egg Harbor River!

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.