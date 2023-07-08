I can't speak for everybody else, but I am absolutely OBSESSED with breakfast food. It's my favorite meal to get when dining out. More specifically, I'm a sucker for brunch.

Does that make me a basic b****? Probably, but let me assure you that I am 100% fine with that label.

Brunch is my favorite meal to enjoy with my mom, my girlfriends, my significant other.... it doesn't even matter who, really. As you can imagine, I always get really excited when I get wind of another restaurant launching a brunch menu.

This time, it's The Yard at Bally's Casino. If you've never experienced The Yard before, take it from somebody who frequents that establishment quite a bit, it's a really great time.

For one, its unique design makes it an indoor-outdoor space, so you can enjoy the atmosphere regardless of the weather. Secondly, the food is delicious. Seriously, I dream about their beer cheese.

Now, it looks like I'll be dreaming about even more menu items after I get the chance to experience their all-new brunch offerings. The Yard announced on Instagram this week that they'll be open for brunch on Sundays through the months of July and August.

According to their post, you can have your choice of brunch foods for $34.99 PLUS bottomless brunch drinks for $10. Not a bad deal AT ALL for brunch at the beach here in Jersey.

The Yard is offering brunch on Sundays beginning at 10 o'clock in the morning through 1:30p. No doubt, it'll get busy quickly, so try to get there as early as you can.

