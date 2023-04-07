Popular NJ food truck and craft beer festival returns for 2023

The Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Skylands Stadium is back! The highly anticipated event will be held on Saturday, May 6th and will feature over 20 food trucks and 100 craft beers from across the region.

It all happens on the field at Skylands Stadium in Sussex County.

We’re excited to offer a fun event where families and friends can come together and enjoy great food, beer, and music,” said Michael Dorso, owner of Skylands Stadium, “Whether you’re a foodie or a beer connoisseur, the Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Skylands Stadium is the perfect place to indulge in your cravings while enjoying a lively atmosphere.

Ok, so there will be food and drink. What else? The festival will also feature live music, entertainment, and activities for all ages.

This year’s entertainment includes axe throwing and music by the Brian St. John Band and Bill Ruddy. There will also be bounce houses and kid-friendly games.

General admission is just $5, and kids under 38 inches get in for free!

Sampler tickets are also available for $15, including a four-ounce mug and a lanyard with six sample drinks tickets.

It costs $5 for one alcoholic drink (beer, wine, seltzer, cider), and $20 for a beer bat and two beer tokens. Alcohol must be purchased with a token only.

Skylands Stadium is located at the crossroads of Routes 15, 206 and 565, also known as Ross’s Corner.

Its address is 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ 07822. Visit skylandsstadium.com for more information.

