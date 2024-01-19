Popular NJ food brand has really hit the big time internationally

🔵 A famous NJ based sub shop chain will expand into Canada

MANASQUAN — A New Jersey-based famous sub shop is heading north of the border.

Jersey Mike’s, which is headquartered in Manasquan, and is known for its freshly sliced, freshly grilled subs, has announced it will expand into Canada with over 300 stores opened by 2034 as part of an agreement with Canadian restaurant owner Redberry and other franchise locations.

“We are proud to partner with Ken Otto and his team at Redberry. Their extensive history and reputation in the restaurant business are second to none,” said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO, of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc.

This move marks the first major international expansion for Jersey Mike’s in its 68-year history.

According to the announcement, Redberry, which owns and operates 180-plus restaurants across Canada, will purchase the two existing Jersey Mike’s locations in Kitchener and London and will open five Jersey Mike’s in Ontario in 2024, forming the foundation for rapid new store growth.

The Kitchener and London locations will be completely remodeled early this year to reflect Jersey Mike’s new image.

