Mexican, fast food has become a very popular dinner option nowadays. People skip the drive-thru at places like Taco Bell and head to spots like Qdoba, Pancheros, Chipotle, etc, which, ironically, now have locations with an actual drive-thru.

Chipotle seems to take the #1 spot in popularity for several reasons, but there’s a new one that will put it all over the top.

Why is Chipotle so popular?

Chipotle is known for its customization. They offer a build-your-own approach to ordering, allowing you to customize your meal based on personal preferences. From choosing the type of protein, rice, beans, vegetables, and toppings, you have control over creating a meal tailored to your taste.

Another reason why Chipotle is so popular is because of its fresh, high-quality ingredients. The company emphasizes sourcing ingredients responsibly, including hormone-free meats and organic produce. The use of fresh ingredients contributes to the overall quality and taste of the food.

And let us not forget speed and efficiency, health-conscious options, and consistent quality.

So now, Chiptole is going to take it up a notch and introduce Hyphen.

What is Hyphen?

According to Chipotle’s Instagram, Hyphen is a “revolutionary ‘cobot’ (collaborative robot)”. It’s designed to create your meals, specifically burrito bowls and salads, while a human makes your burritos and tacos.

Why a robot?

Chiptole explains that Hyphen will only help their employees, not take a job away. It could allow every Chipotle restaurant to assemble over 350 meals from digital orders every hour freeing up a human employee to help with in-store orders.

Is Hyphen coming to New Jersey?

It’s possible. Right now, Hyphen is being tested at the Chipotle Cultivate Center in Irvine, California.

There are 92 Chipotle locations in New Jersey right now.

92 robots in New Jersey sounds like the start of a movie gone wrong.

