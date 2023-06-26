🚦 A livestream showing repairs to I-95 has ended

🚦 The live video feed became popular in bars around Philadelphia

🚦 PA Gov. Josh Shapiro says the job isn't done and teased more to come

PHILADELPHIA — The eager audiences who tuned into the livestream of the Interstate 95 repairs will have to wait for a possible season two after the continuous feed was turned off Sunday night.

Work began just days after the fatal collapse of a section of I-95 over Cottman Avenue on June 11. Just twelve days later, a temporary section of road with lanes 11 feet wide reopened on June 23, allowing around 160,000 vehicles to again use the highway.

On June 15, PennDOT launched a livestream showing crews making repairs as they happened. The video feed took Philadelphia by storm.

Thousands tuned in on its launch day, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Then bars and the Xfinity Live! entertainment center held watch parties to see progress on the roadway. Phillies fans even got to enjoy the I-95 livestream on the PhanaVision big screen at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday before losing to the Atlanta Braves.

But it appears the livestream is over for now. The website dedicated to showing the camera feed states the broadcast has ended.

In a mysterious update Sunday afternoon, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro teased a possible season two for when work begins on permanent repairs to the interstate.

"Tonight, we say goodbye… for now. Our job isn’t done. Stay tuned," Shapiro said.

It's not clear when the governor might reveal the next steps for I-95. A timeline for when the full width of the roadway would be useable has not been released.

New Jersey 101.5 left calls with the governor's office and PennDOT for more information.

