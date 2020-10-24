Political stickers are daily reminders of past elections

The countdown to Election Day is on in the Garden State ... and we'll keep you up-to-date, on New Jersey 101.5, and here at NJ1015.com.

Although most of the candidate yard signs come down within a few days (hopefully), bumper stickers can keep a campaign (and a name) alive long after all the votes are counted.

For years, I saw a sticker for Bob Dole and Jack Kemp. They ran against Bill Clinton and Al Gore in 1996. I was always going to snap a picture. One day during COVID-19, someone must have crashed into that traffic light. There's a new shiny pole at that Hillsborough Township intersection. The Dole/Kemp sticker is now only a memory.

So, what political bumper stickers from elections gone by, have you seen lately (or have you seen every day, for years)?

"Chime" in.

And, don't forget to vote by ballot, New Jersey.