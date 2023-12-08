🎅 NJ guy creates "Walmart self-checkout Christmas Party"

🎅 Police warn not to show up

🎅 Event has turned into a toy and food drive for needy families

When a New Jersey guy created a 'Walmart self-checkout Christmas party' event on Facebook as a joke, he had no idea how many people would take him seriously.

But, boy did they.

Tens of thousands responded to Andrew Delgado's invitation to celebrate "another successful year of picking, paying and bagging your own groceries."

His viral spoof also grabbed the attention of Walmart and the local police.

Delgado has tried to make it clear that this was all a joke, but said it would be "amazing" if it could turn into something to help those less fortunate.

And it has.

Delgado has posted a list of desired items that can be distributed to those families who otherwise would not have much holiday cheer.

The evolution

According to the original Facebook Event post, the "party" was to be held at the Lanoka Harbor Walmart on December 15.

Walmart, it appears, was not amused.

In a recent Facebook post, Delgado said, "There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of interest in having an actual event at the Lanoka Harbor store."

He also posted the event grabbed the attention of local police, who feared huge crowds descending on the store and causing a disruption.

"Local police departments are going to on standby on the 15th so please do not show up there to cause any kind of ruckus," Delgado said.

Walmart did encourage people to donate to their own toy drives at the store, if they wanted to contribute.

A new venue

Delgado says he "will find a way to throw a banger Walmart party another time," but has secured a new location.

The Lacey Elks Lodge has now stepped up to welcome anyone who was planning to actually go to the event on December 15, as long as they bring a donation for a needy family.

"We will welcome you in the back parking lot near the firepit," a notice reads on the Elks Lodge Facebook page.

Attendees are urged to bring an unwrapped toy, food for the Lacey Foodbank and/or pet food and blankets for the Popcorn Park Zoo.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for photos with the kids.

The event at the Elks Lodge will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

