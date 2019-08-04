Police say NJ man killed nanny, 26, he was dating and her boss

A Union County man was arrested and charged in connection with the Maplewood double murder of a 26-year-old woman and the 40-year-old man whose family she worked for as a nanny, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced.

Early Saturday morning, Aug. 3, around 6 a.m., Maplewood police responded to a report of a woman being attacked in the area of Walton Rd. and Jefferson Ave.

Officers found 26-year-old Karen L. Bermudez-Rodriguez, of Maplewood, laying injured in the street. She was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center where she died a short time later.

Police also found a male victim, identified as David Kimowitz, within a home on Walton Rd., who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly.

Bermudez-Rodriguez worked as an au pair for the Kimowitz family, Fennelly said.

Maplewood police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force then tracked down 27-year-old Joseph D. Porter, of Elizabeth, who had been dating Bermudez-Rodriguez.

The Essex County Sheriff's Office, Port Authority Police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Bureau (ICE/HSI) also assisted in the investigation.

Porter has been charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal restraint.

Authorities did not disclose the nature of the deaths or what type of weapon was used.

Porter was being held in Essex County Jail pending an appearance in Superior Court, Fennelly said.

