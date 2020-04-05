Police breakup ‘corona concert’ front lawn party in Rumson

RUMSON — Police said they were met with chants of “F the police” when they broke up a concert gathering of adults on a front lawn Saturday night.

An acoustic performance of Pink Floyd songs, by two guitarists with microphones and amplifiers drew about 30 adults in their 40s to 50s to a house on Blackpoint Road near Wood Lane, according to Rumson police in a post on their Facebook page. Some of the attendees brought their own lawn chairs, and the gathering was also streamed via Facebook Live, police said.

Rumson police initially said they would use this gathering as a "learning experience" but in an update Sunday morning said charges were pending.

Gov. Phil Murphy's emergency order to slow the spread of the prohibits gatherings of any size in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In Monmouth County alone, state Department of Health reported 2,065 confirmed cases and 54 deaths as of Saturday.

As of April 3, Monmouth County health officials reported 19 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rumson, based on test results.

Police said when police arrived to break up the party they were met with comments like "welcome to Nazi Germany" and said the duo continued to play.

"If we have to respond to another "corona party" we will be using a zero tolerance approach and everyone involved will be charged with disorderly conduct. We are all in this together and together we need to make smarter choices," police said late Saturday.

"At a time where we are seeing cases and deaths increase in Monmouth it is totally unacceptable and irresponsible to be engaging in such gatherings which will undoubtedly contribute to spread," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden told New Jersey 101.5.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Rumson Police said in their Facebook post that the department "takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun," but that there is a shared responsibility to take the pandemic seriously, while also being "a good role model for our children."

Police have cracked down on other gatherings around the state, including parties, weddings and funerals, and Murphy has referred to attendees as "knuckleheads" no matter their age.

"A knucklehead is a knucklehead. I don’t discriminate based on age. We need everybody to get with the program, to comply, to get us to 100% compliance. Period, full stop," Murphy said at his daily briefing on Friday. Police have started to charge not just the homeowner or business owner at gatherings but all who attend.

Gloucester Township police also issued a warning on their Facebook page Sunday morning about gatherings at residences and of children gathering in groups.

"We would like to remind everyone that there is an executive order in place. Gatherings are not allowed and residents are to maintain social distancing if you need to go out for necessities or exercise," Gloucester Township police wrote.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Inside the Meadlowlands field hospital