Police: 90-year-old NJ man shot and killed his female neighbor

TRENTON — A 90-year-old man has been accused of shooting and killing his neighbor.

Trenton Police responded to reports of shots fired outside a home along Sheridan Avenue on Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

Detectives found a woman who had been shot more than once, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside the home, Clent Morris, of Trenton, was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered. Morris was treated at a local hospital for an injury to his eye, according to police.

Investigators said it appeared that Morris and the woman knew each other and had a history of fighting.

Charges against Morris had not yet been announced as of Sunday morning.

Neither had the woman's identity.

