PNC Bank Arts Center offers new lawn seats to fans sent home

HOLMDEL — It looks like the PNC Bank Arts Center has kept its promise to make it up to concert ticket holders who went home during a recent rain delay.

The Florida Georgia Line concert was stopped about 8 p.m. on July 11 because of heavy rain from a thunderstorm. Fans with lawn seats were sent to their cars to wait it out, while those with seats were advised to stay put.

But, some fans said that security guards told them to leave the venue along the Garden State Parkway because the concert had been postponed. Electronic signs around the venue also had the same message.

Nearly two hours later, the Center sent out a message on its social media sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m. that the concert would continue that night, which angered fans who left early.

SIgn announcing postponement of concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center (Kelly Murphy Greene)

The Arts Center followed up its initial promise with an email sent to ticket holders on Thursday, offering lawn seats to a different show this remaining 2019 season at the Arts Center or sister LiveNation venues Northwell Health at Jones Beach on Long Island or the BB&T Pavilion in Camden.

Each email had a special link to a landing page to pick out a show.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this misinformation may have caused. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we worked to rectify the situation and in appreciation of your understand we'd like to invite you and your guests back to another concert this season," the email read.

The Arts Center has over a dozen concerts still scheduled between now and September 7, according to the venue website. Many of those same artists also will perform at Jone Beach or BB&T Pavilion.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

