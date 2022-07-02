Plans for another Wawa in NJ got nixed and nature lovers rejoiced (Opinion)

You will never hear me complain about there being too many Wawas.

I thought many would agree with me, but there were some vocal folks who had enough of the goose.

It's not too uncommon that you will pass three to four Wawas in the span of a few miles.

Still, they continue to pop up all across the area just when you think we've reached maximum Wawa capacity in The Garden State.

According to NJ.com, all the way back in 2009, Wawa proposed opening a store and gas station on a site at 1441 Lakewood Road in Manasquan.

To Wawa's credit, after receiving negative feedback from the community, they decided not to move forward with the new store.

Instead, something completely different was built on this space, and for nature lovers and plant lovers, it was a win-win.

Jane DeCanio is the owner of Shore River Gardens. She told NJ.com that she had her eye on the Lakewood Road lot in Manasquan for a while.

As much as I love Wawa, this was the right move for this space.

First of all, I love that it's a new, local, and family-owned business.

Secondly, many who opposed the Wawa wanted to preserve land. For those people, this is the best possible industry to pop up.

Shore River Gardens is stocked with just about everything. Roses, vegetables, pollinator plants, flowers, shrubs, grasses, and more.

I love seeing a local business open and I hope that Shore River Gardens thrives in its new location.