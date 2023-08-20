🚨 A woman is in critical condition after she was found with serious head injuries

🚨 Investigators initially thought the attack was the result of a break-in

🚨 Instead, the victim's family member has been charged with attempted murder

PLAINSBORO — A Middlesex County man is accused of seriously injuring a family member who is now fighting for her life.

The Plainsboro police got a 911 call around 4:15 p.m. Friday from someone reporting that a break-in resulted in severe injuries, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Authorities have not publicly said where the call came from or the address of where the crime occurred.

Cops got to the scene and found an adult woman with severe injuries to her head and eyes. She was "covered in blood," the prosecutor's office said.

The victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Saturday evening.

Officers also found a man at the scene who was not harmed. He was a family member of the victim.

An investigation done by Plainsboro police Detective Justin Kowalczyk and MCPO Detective Jose Rosario found that there had not been a break-in. Instead, the man at the scene was responsible for the victim's horrific injuries, Ciccone said.

The 44-year-old Plainsboro man was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder. He has not been identified by authorities and remains in custody.

