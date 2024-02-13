Biased refs at NJ football game? Investigators release findings

🏈 Plainfield High School said the refs were racially biased in a September game

🏈 A former state education commissioner led an investigation into the allegations

🏈 A recommendation was made about how all refs should address team staff

Investigators found no evidence of racial bias by referees in a September football game between Plainfield and Montgomery high schools but did provide recommendations on how game officials should behave.

The investigation came after Plainfield schools Superintendent Rashon K. Hasan issued an open letter to New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association after the predominantly minority team played in Montgomery on Sept. 8.

Hasan criticized "poor officiating and inequitable practices employed by this officiating crew during the game."

Hasan also believed that the referees referred to members of the Plainfield staff with the derogatory term "boy" and made statements such as "hurry up boy" and "stand right there boy."

An NJSIAA investigation led by former state education commissioner David Hespe concluded that “there was no evidence that substantiated explicit or implicit bias in the fouls called or in any of the other on-field decisions” and that “there was no evidence of biased officiating.”

The report, however, found that the officiating in the game was "poorly managed" and included questionable calls by referees.

15 fouls were issued to the Plainfield Cardinals while the Montgomery Cougars received 10, according to the report. Hasan in his letter said Coach James Williams' requests for an explanation of the penalties were denied while Montgomery's penalties were fully explained.

Plainfield-Montgomery football game 9/8/23 Plainfield-Montgomery football game 9/8/23 (billblastbeats via Instagram) loading...

Refs were right about one thing

The report supported the decision by referees to disqualify two Plainfield coaches for violating the NJSIAA Sportsmanship Rule, which included entering the field of play.

The NJSIAA will recommend its officials address the "ball boy" by their name or simply call for the ball. The recommendation will also be included in the New Jersey Football Officials Association's “Six-Official Mechanics Manual and Officiating Philosophies & Principles” manual.

In addition, the NJSIAA has augmented its implicit bias training to address the importance of appropriate language and the need to respect an individual’s wish to be referred to in a certain way.

A spokesman for Plainfield High School on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the ruling. The district was closed because of the snowstorm on Tuesday.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 21 fastest growing towns in New Jersey These 21 municipalities in New Jersey have seen their populations grow the most over the past decade. The figures are based on U.S. Census American Community Survey 5-year estimates for 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

It's opening Day at The Jersey Shore BlueClaws A look back at their April 8, 2022 opening day from FirstEnergy Park in Lakewood, NJ. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant