Pizza tasting fundraiser to be held to help Ukrainian children

Pizza fans, may I have your attention, please. There will be a special pizza tasting fundraiser this Fri. (4/8) featuring some of New Jersey’s top pizzerias to raise money for the UNICEF Ukrainian Children's Fund.

The event is co-sponsored by the Facebook group Jersey Pizza Joints and Calabria’s in Livingston, where the event will be held from noon-3 p.m.

Some of the pizza makers participating in the event include Nutley's Amore Pizza by Jack Calandra, Vinnie's Pan Pizza of Millburn, and Lillo's Tomato Pies of Hainesport. According to NorthJersey.com, Marra Forni, a supplier of pizza ovens, will be there with a portable wood-fired oven for the pizzerias to use.

Each pizzeria will take a turn with the oven for 30 minutes apiece making their signature pies and trying new ones in the portable wood-fired oven. Calabria’s has a gas brick oven normally, but owner Gabriella Ottaiano told NorthJersey.com that she is looking forward to do something different with the portable stove, making Neapolitan pies that require a wood-fired oven, "We'll make some margarita pies, some sausage pies, plus maybe a novelty pie," she said.

Tickets for the event are $25 with all net proceeds going to the UNICEF Ukrainian Children’s Fund. Calabria’s will have tables set up outside to help handle the expected crowd.

According to the Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook page, they are still willing to accept other pizzerias that want to come and try the portable oven and be part of the fundraiser; you can message JPJ founder Guy Madsen of Clifton, through the page.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

