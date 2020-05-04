Pitbull puppy found in street after hit and run — NJ rescue group

OAKLAND — A six-month old puppy is hospitalized after being rescued from the scene of a hit and run in Paterson.

Warning: a photo below shows, the condition the dog was found in and may be disturbing for some to see. A cropped version showing less detail is above.

Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. (RBARI) and Jersey Pits Rescue responded Saturday night to help save the young dog, which suffered head trauma after being hit by a car that fled the scene, according to RBARI.

The puppy, named Olive by rescue staff, was taken to Animal Emergency and Referral Services in Fairfield and she remains in stable condition, RBARI Development & Communications Manager Amy Hofer said.

The dog suffered skull fractures around her sinuses and swollen eyes from her injuries.

"Despite the pain, her tail doesn’t stop wagging and she is incredibly sweet," according to a written release from the animal shelter.

6-month-old 'Olive' was rescued in Paterson (courtesy Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc RBARI)

The puppy was not found to have any other broken bones or internal injuries, according to the same update.

Several animal hospital staff members have expressed interest in fostering and adoption of Olive, according to Hofer.

Both rescues are continuing to seek support for Olive's medical care, as donations can be made online.

During the pandemic, "While you may have seen images of shelters with empty cages, this is never the case at RBARI," according to Hofer , who said their intake has stayed open and its foster program has been expanded.

The release from RBARI continued, the COVID-19 public health crisis has had an impact on animal control facilities too, as they are "filling up, fundraising events have been cancelled, access to medical care has become limited and more costly, critical supplies have become rare and expensive, spay and neuter clinics have closed and the most vulnerable animals are at greater risk than ever."

