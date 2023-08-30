Popular NJ shore spot adds upscale entertainment and gaming lounge

🎳 Bowling and VR sports are part of a new lounge in NJ

🏖 Year-round attraction is in popular Jersey Shore town

🍹 Site also has full bar and table games, like pool

LONG BRANCH — A new upscale entertainment lounge, with bowling and virtual reality sports, has been added to the year-round attractions at Pier Village.

Pier Pins at Pier Village Long Branch (courtesy Kushner) Pier Pins at Pier Village Long Branch (courtesy Kushner) loading...

Pier Pins has been created as an 8,000-square-foot destination, with VR sports simulators, table games and a full bar and lounge in addition to four full-size bowling lanes.

Pier Pins at Pier Village Long Branch (courtesy Kushner) Pier Pins at Pier Village Long Branch (courtesy Kushner) loading...

As for virtual sports experiences — guests can try out golf, lacrosse, soccer and more by using one of three sports simulator bays.

Pier Pins at Pier Village Long Branch (courtesy Kushner) Pier Pins at Pier Village Long Branch (courtesy Kushner) loading...

Air hockey, ping pong and pool tables have also been included as gaming options at the entertainment lounge at 20 Melrose Terrace — not far from the Pier Village Carousel.

Pier Village as a whole attracts roughly 2.3 million visitors a year, according to its owners, Kushner Companies.

Pier Pins at Pier Village Long Branch (courtesy Kushner) Pier Pins at Pier Village Long Branch (courtesy Kushner) loading...

A public grand opening event for Pier Pins has been set for Sept. 7, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The full bar also serves up high-end bar food, overseen by the team behind Pier Village’s Salt Steakhouse.

Pier Pins in Long Branch (Google Maps) Pier Pins in Long Branch (Google Maps) loading...

Pier Pins is open daily — from noon to midnight Sunday to Thursday and noon to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“Reservations are strongly encouraged,” and can be done online.

The website also has information about corporate or group outings available for booking

