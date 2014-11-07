NJ101.5 has partnered with local animal rescue organizations EASEL Animal Rescue League and Friends of EMAS (Edison Municipal Animal Shelter) to feature adoptable local pets in need of homes. Help us find these pets homes by sharing this information with family members and friends who may be interested in adopting a shelter pet.

Phoebe is a stunning young Tortie girl, with a gorgeous, silky fur coat. She's such a sweet and petite love of a cat. Phoebe may seem a little shy at first, but as soon as you spend a few minutes with her, she is all snuggles and purrs. She is so gentle and delicate, and all she wants is a lap to curl up in and a family to love her. She is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations and FIV and FeLV negative.

If you're interested in meeting Phoebe or fostering/adopting her, please email us at EAS@edisonnj.org. You can see more adoptable cats from Friends of EMAS here or download a PDF copy of the application form here.

Oscar was set loose by his owner who claimed he had eaten garbage and was sick. It turns out he is perfectly healthy, but was obviously starved by his owner. Oscar is very low key and friendly. He’s currently in weekly training classes and is learning how to walk on a leash. Oscar's a very friendly dog who loves attention from humans. He also appears to get along well with other dogs.

If you're interested in learning more about Oscar or to schedule a visit, email dogs@easelnj.org. Find more of EASEL's adoptable dogs and puppies here or download a PDF copy of the application form here.

Midnight is a very young dog who is friendly, affectionate and loves attention. He needs a family or individual who is willing to work with him on building his confidence so that he can reach his full potential. Midnight needs a calm, assertive leader who will make him feel safe. He is very trainable and needs someone who will get him into a good daily routine of exercise, positive reinforcement and lots of affection and encouragement. Midnight's currently learning how to walk on a leash and some basic commands. He has lots of energy, so he would make a great running, walking or hiking partner. Midnight is very curious and alert and would make a great companion. A fenced-in yard is preferred.

If you're interested in meeting Midnight or fostering/adopting him, please email us at EAS@edisonnj.org. You can see more adoptable dogs from Friends of EMAS here or download a PDF copy of the application form here.

Aimee is a reserved and affectionate 4-month-old tabby with beautiful natural eyeliner and a gorgeous feminine soul to match. She's a sweet and alert lady who needs a kind, cuddly heart to take her to a new, loving home where she can lounge around with her new family. Aimee likes being held close where she can nuzzle up alongside your neck and nap. She's currently being fostered and socialized in a loving home and gets along well with big and small humans and dogs.