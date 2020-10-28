In case you didn't see the violence that erupted Monday night in Philadelphia following a police shooting, the video accounts are disturbing. According to published reports, Walter Wallace Jr. had a long police record in the city and was the subject of two domestic disturbance calls to Philly police earlier on Monday.

In the third call, some of which is captured of cell phone video, the police and Wallace's mother can be heard pleading with Wallace to drop a knife. Following his shooting death, people took to the streets of the West Philadelphia neighborhood to loot, riot and attack the police. Some 30 police officers were injured, including a 56-year-old policewoman who was run over by a pick-up truck.

The city is run by progressive Democrat leaders like Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krazner and a police commissioner named Danielle Outlaw who was hired from Portland, Oregon less than a year ago. To see the legendarily tough and disciplined Philadelphia Police in full retreat from a group of violent protesters should make everyone nervous. This is not only right across the river from our state, but it's a city lead by the same kind of "progressive" politicians that we have running our state.

We are just one unfortunate incident away from having this kind of chaos, danger and destruction here. This was not a racial incident, but a police force trying to respond to someone's own family to keep them and their neighborhood out of harm's way. Our police need our support and prayers more than ever and we need to pray that an incident like this doesn't spiral out of control here. It could happen at any time, and it's a frightening prospect.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.