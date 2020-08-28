If you're a sports fan you know about the strikes by professional athletes in several major sports this week in response to a police shooting in Wisconsin. The shooting caused several nights of riots, death and destruction in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The "protestors" were rushing to judgement because the victim of the shooting was a black man, Jacob Blake. The facts are not in on exactly what happened, but that didn't matter to angry mobs reacting to a viral video and it didn't matter to professional athletes who feel it's their role somehow to show their support for a man with a long police record, a warrant for his arrest and was clearly not cooperating and possibly about to harm police.

It didn't matter to NJ Senator Cory Booker and NJ Governor Phil Murphy. They both proclaimed their support for the athletes that refused to play their games. This typical pandering is the stock and trade for Booker and Murphy who never seem to try and solve our real problems but jump on any cause that will make them look sympathetic or supportive of causes they think will bring them votes. We deserve better from our leaders, who should show real leadership by pointing out the rush to judgement and that physical and economic destruction only hurts the cause of unity. But unity is not what they want. Politicians like Murphy and Booker want a divided citizenry so they can capitalize on it.

None of the facts or lack of facts matter to the angry mobs that took to the streets or the rich athletes trying to somehow show they're 'down with the cause'. Sadly sports have become highly politicized these days. They used to be an escape from the problems of the world, but now they've become inexplicably intertwined. This shooting could have been unjustified, but ask the people who know Jacob Blake and called the police. And more importantly wait for the investigation that will present the facts and meet out any justice that is called for. But to riot in the streets, not show up for your job or as an elected official sanction such activity is sadly typical of too many of our New Jersey politicians.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

