Philadelphia fugitive admits drug trafficking in South Jersey

A fugitive from Philadelphia has admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in the city and South Jersey.

On Monday, 28-year-old Glenn Long pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of a superseding indictment charging him with conspiring to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, Long conspired with other individuals who acted as runners or couriers for a drug-trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Drug customers would call Long to place orders for drugs, and the runners would deliver the drugs.

Long admitted that on a date on which law enforcement agents executed search and arrest warrants in connection with the investigation into his conduct, Long’s conspirators possessed more than 2,700 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of fentanyl for the conspiracy.

Sellinger says Long participated in this operation while he was a fugitive on a federal drug trafficking indictment in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, to which he has since pleaded guilty.

Thirteen other people have already pleaded guilty as a result of this widespread investigation.

Long now faces 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 22nd.

