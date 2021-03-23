Philadelphia carjacking ends with arrest in New Jersey

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Police in New Jersey arrested a woman who they said had shot a man and stole his car in Philadelphia.

The woman first tried to steal a car at gunpoint on Monday night before fleeing the scene and confronting a 28-year-old man in a car on Pentridge Street, police said. The man was shot in the back and the woman drove off, police said.

Officers chased the woman into New Jersey where she was captured on the Atlantic City Expressway after the vehicle had crashed. Her name was not released.

Officers said they recovered a weapon.

The man who was shot was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

No police officers were injured.

