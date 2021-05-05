Phil Rizzo tells Trev first 3 things he’ll do if elected governor

NJ gubernatorial candidate Philip Rizzo called into my show on New Jersey 101.5 last night, Tuesday, May 4, to explain why he did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 after I questioned it based on an article by Dan Alexander on nj1015.com.

"As a pastor for the last decade, when 2016 came around like a lot of conservatives around America, President Trump didn't have a political record at the time, and I've been on record many times, multiple videos where I said I was very nervous," Rizzo said when he called into the show.

He continued on to say, "I am a conservative as a pastor on an unapologetically a right lane conservative, and President Trump was saying all the correct things, but I was unsure and so in 2016 I did not vote for Hillary Clinton I did vote third party."

When did Rizzo come around to Trump?

"When President Trump was inaugurated, one of his first orders of business was on January 31 when he appointed Neil Gorsuch to the supreme court, he was in office for about ten days and I switched right there and I've been a supporter of President Trump from January 31 to this phone call right now."

Rizzo also says he voted for Trump in the 2020 election "one thousand percent."

Rizzo's running for governor of New Jersey and told me three things he would do if elected.

Number 1:

"The first thing I would do is eliminate the sanctuary state policy. I think it's bad for our budget. I think it's bad for New Jersey families that are struggling under the lockdowns. I think that it is not fair. I think it's creating frustration within the Garden state. That would be the first order of business."

Number 2:

Piggybacking off of his first point, "This would allow us to restructure our budget and cut taxes."

Number 3:

"I would lift the lockdowns all the statewide mandates, shutdowns, lockdowns, mask mandates, all of those things all of those things with coronavirus that has destroyed New Jersey families and New Jersey businesses, I would end that day one."

