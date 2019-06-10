Periods of rain Monday, NJ’s first of two wet days this week

For most of the state, this weekend's weather turned out pretty great! The notable exception, of course, was the Jersey Shore. Especially on Sunday, a persistent easterly breeze unfortunately kept beaches cloudy and cooler than we'd like.

Diving into the workweek, we're tracking two storm systems and two associated rainy days this week: Monday and Thursday. Neither day looks like a total washout (i.e. raining all day long), but we are in for a few bursts of unsettled, wet weather.

As of this writing (6 a.m. Monday morning ), showers and drizzle have already invaded the southern half of New Jersey. Steadier, heavier rain is drawing closer.

So even if it's not raining in your neighborhood as you step out the front door, you might need an umbrella later on. Periods of heavy rain are probable, with rumbles of thunder along the way.

In addition, a high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf has been posted for the entire Jersey Shore today, with wave heights up to 6 feet. Not that it's a beach day, of course.

When it's not raining Monday , it's still going to be cloudy and getting very humid. High temperatures will range from around the mid 60s in North Jersey to the mid 70s in South Jersey.

The chance of wet weather continues Monday night , although the general intensity of the rainfall looks to decrease a bit overnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid 60s.

By about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning , showers should exit the Garden State. I'm optimistic we'll clear away to sunshine by Tuesday midday . Even though high temps in the upper 70s will make for a mild day, it will be a bit windy — expect northwesterly gusts up to 30 mph for much of the day.

I've been eyeing Wednesday as the nicest day of the week, and it's still looking pretty solid. Even though skies will progress from early sunshine to mostly cloudy, we'll enjoy seasonable high temperatures in the upper 70s. Wind will be lighter than on Tuesday, and our weather looks dry.

Our next storm system arrives on Thursday , and the setup is complicated. A coastal storm system will phase with an area of low pressure passing over the Great Lakes. In the wintertime, this forecast would give me a giant headache. But in June, we don't have to worry about precipitation type! It's going to rain on Thursday — just like Monday, pockets of heavy stuff and some lightning/thunder will be possible.

The latest forecast timing shows a return to sunshine by Friday morning , setting the stage for a good-looking weekend! I don't want to get too excited just yet, since it's still early in the week. But my forecast currently calls for a sunny and breezy Friday, with highs near 80. Then lower 80s and sunshine for Saturday. Then mid 80s with partly sunny skies for Father's Day Sunday. Nice!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.