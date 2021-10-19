PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old boy is dead and a 17-year-old girl has been hospitalized after both were shot Monday night at a residence in the Browns Mills section, according to a release from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Pemberton resident Malachi Treherne was found lying in the doorway of the residence on Snow Avenue when police arrived shortly after 11:30 p.m., prosecutors said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old female was shot in the chest, according to the investigation, and was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. She was reported in stable condition Tuesday morning and is expected to survive.

No arrests have yet been made, but the prosecutor's office said "preliminary indications" are that the shootings were not random.

Pemberton Township Police continue to assist county prosecutors in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 609-265-7113.

