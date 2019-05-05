Pedestrians hit separately on Rt. 22, one a deadly hit and run

Two pedestrians were stuck, one fatally, in separate crashes on Route 22 several hours apart over the weekend.

In Warren County, police told 6 ABC Action News a man crossing Route 22 near Warren Street in Phillipsburg on Saturday night was hit by a Ford SUV that did not remain at the crash scene.

The driver was stopped and taken into custody by State Police on Route 78 eastbound in Union Township around 9:45 p.m, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez, and turned over to Phillipsburg police.

Messages for Phillipsburg Police and the Warren County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.

Then early Sunday morning in Somerset County, police told RLS Metro Breaking News a pedestrian was seriously injured on Route 22 in North Plainfield near North Drive just before 5 a.m. The investigation of the crash closed a stretch of eastbound Route 22 for several hours.

Messages for North Plainfield Police and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.

