MONROE (Gloucester) — An 18-year-old died after being hit by a car while walking along a road Friday morning.
Monroe Township police told NJ.com that the victim was walking along northbound Winslow Road around 9 a.m. and was hit from behind by an SUV driven by a 36-year-old Williamstown man.
There is no sidewalk along the road in that area and the shoulder is very narrow, according to NJ.com.
Police told NJ.com that the driver called 911 and stayed at the scene. The identities of the driver and the person struck were not disclosed.
No charges have been filed in the crash.
Monroe Township police on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022
A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.
(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)
This Garden is a New Jersey hidden gem
One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey
Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's
“America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.
I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.
They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: