MONROE (Gloucester) — An 18-year-old died after being hit by a car while walking along a road Friday morning.

Monroe Township police told NJ.com that the victim was walking along northbound Winslow Road around 9 a.m. and was hit from behind by an SUV driven by a 36-year-old Williamstown man.

There is no sidewalk along the road in that area and the shoulder is very narrow, according to NJ.com.

Police told NJ.com that the driver called 911 and stayed at the scene. The identities of the driver and the person struck were not disclosed.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

Monroe Township police on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

