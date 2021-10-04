I saw this story and it made me smile; it’s a story about an act of kindness, the kind of thing that restores your faith in humanity.

It’s about a young man’s first day on the job; now, we all know that first days pretty much always suck. You don’t know where anything is, you’re still learning the processes, and, if it’s retail, you have to deal with customers. It’s that last item that caused a problem.

According to a social media post quoted in Patch.com, the owners of the Philly Pretzel Factory in Hackettstown cautioned customers to “be nice” and then told the story of the employee’s first day on the job getting ruined by an angry customer yelling at him. On Facebook, the owners said that the employee spent the rest of his day feeling bad about himself and wondering if the job were for him.

Some kind-hearted soul saw the Facebook post and decided to do something about it. That customer dropped off a note with a Dunkin’ gift card. The note read in part: “I hope you remember that we all have bad days and that doesn’t mean there won’t be great days to follow.” It went on to add: “Today’s world is filled with so much negativity that I hope this small act of kindness reminds you that it is still a beautiful place to be. May you have the BEST second day and never doubt yourself.” It was signed “From a fellow pretzel lover.”

You’ll be happy to know that the young man still works at the Hackettstown Philly Pretzel Factory. Kindness makes a difference.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

