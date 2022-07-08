Pathetic ad designed just to piss off Trump while he stays in NJ (Opinion)

When the Lincoln Project first came out I was in favor of what they were trying to do. It’s a group of prominent Republicans who never bought into Donald Trump, his demagoguery or his Big Lie. But what they’ve turned into is ridiculous.

The former president is spending the summer in New Jersey at his golf club in Bedminster. The Lincoln Project is targeting him with an ad designed specifically to get in his head and drive him crazy.

The ad’s narrator talks directly to Trump and showcases Ron Desantis as being better than the former president. Here’s the ad.

How childish is all this?

These ads will run on Fox News and the Golf Channel because the group knows he watches those heavily. They’re also geographically targeting Trump with digital ads.

According to co-founder Rick Wilson:

“We’ve got this thing we call the audience of one, basically getting into Trump’s head. We always know where he is and we always know how to get into his brain.”

The Lincoln Project began losing me when another co-founder was alleged to have sent sexual, unwanted text messages to young men. Then there were the stories of how $50 million of funds raised went to consulting firms controlled by upper echelon Lincoln Project members.

Now this nonsense.

The Lincoln Project started out as a moral high ground for Republicans to stand up to the nonsense that was Donald Trump. Our own former Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman worked closely with the group in an affiliated organization. The Lincoln Project quickly degenerated into something just as unseemly as the administration it attacked and is now putting out psychological attack ads.

They should have stuck to making their case that the mainstream Republican Party was better than Trump’s cult-like authoritarianism. This is, after all, still supposed to be America where if people get convinced they want Trump as their president, they have that right. I would only warn, in this democracy he tried to put asunder, people can end up with the government they deserve.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.