PATH getting rid of fare cards, moving to ‘tap and go’ payment

A transit system used by millions of people per month still requires customers to use a physical fare card in order to gain access to a ride to or from New York City.

But if all goes as planned, the antiquated payment system will begin to disappear within two years.

PATH, the commuter rail system run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is expected to give final approval on Thursday to the implementation of "tap and go" fare payment technology. With it, riders would be able to use their mobile device, or certain debit/credit cards, at PATH turnstiles.

The current timetable calls for the new system to be introduced in a pilot phase at select stations by the middle of 2023. A phased rollout would be implemented in the second half of 2023.

PATH has seven station in New Jersey, according to its website. Installation of the system is not expected to cause any disruption to service.

PATH noted that the new system will allow customers to opt for a PATH fare card, but that option will sunset in 2024.

PATH recorded 3 million riders in September 2021, up 12 percent from the month prior. In 2019, the average daily weekday ridership on PATH reached a record 284,380.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.