Free bike pods coming to NJ PATH station this summer

Park the bike. Take the train.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced it's adding free secure bicycle parking enclosures at three new sites which include the Midtown Bus Terminal, the Harrison PATH Station, and Hudson Square, beginning in late summer.

A Brooklyn-based operator of bike pods across the New York-New Jersey region that currently manages a 20-bike facility at PATH Journal Square will be installing the new units.

The Oonee pods will feature security cameras, air pumps, a secure door accessed via a mobile app, interior and exterior lighting, and theft insurance.

Smart racks will soon be introduced for those who park without a lock.

"As the cyclist community continues to grow, we recognize the challenges and opportunities in providing safe and convenient bike parking facilities," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said.

The Harrison PATH Station will feature two Oonee "Minis" that hold eight bicycles each. The Hudson Square and bus terminal will have full Oonee pods, able to store up to 20 bikes.

Spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cyclists can register online at www.ooneepod.com.

"Bicycle parking that is protected from weather, vandalism, and theft is essential at the beginning and end of trips in order for the bicycle to become a truly viable means of transportation," said Shabazz Stuart, founder, and CEO of Oonee.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

