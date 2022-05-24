Recognizable local and national brands coming to Newark Airport

NEWARK — Some cool new businesses from Elizabeth and Newark, with a distinctive flair, will be making their way to the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is set to open later this year.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced notable New Jersey-based brands, including Jersey Mike’s, Smokehouse BBQ, Office Tavern and Grill, New Jersey Monthly, Playa Bowls, and W.B. Law Coffee signed agreements to operate in the new one-million-square-foot terminal.

Nationally recognizable brands such as Starbucks, Shake Shack, Bluestone Lane, and Hugo Boss have also signed agreements to operate in the terminal.

Locally owned and operated stores – The Black Home, Tonnie’s Minis, Artist Pop Shop, GWER Gelato, and Bold Newark Black-Owned Local Designs, will offer unique goods from souvenirs to artwork to baked goods to gelato in the terminal’s main hall.

“The Port Authority’s investment in the inclusion of locally owned and operated stores reflects the importance of New Jersey’s small businesses, which act as the backbone of our local economies,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

Once completed, the new terminal will be a modern state-of-the-art facility that will replace the existing Terminal A.

The retail and food and beverage offerings will be tailored to the needs and requirements of domestic passengers.

“We are excited about the new Terminal A and the career opportunities and experiences it will offer to our residents and visitors,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.