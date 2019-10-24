Paterson 13-year-old killed by friend playing with gun, cops say

PATERSON — A 13-year-old has been charged with killing his friend while playing with a gun in a backyard on Oct. 6.

The victim, also 13, was found dead at his home at 133 Harrison St.

K'Zure Cradle's death occurred the same weekend as the shooting death of Petra Rhoden, 43, who investigators say was ambushed by Quadir Whitaker as she made a DoorDash delivery. Their deaths inflamed emotions in Paterson about gun violence in the city where five people have been killed this year, according to State Police statistics.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said the two teens were playing with a handgun when it accidentally fired, hitting the boy in the head.

The prosecutor did not say where the teens got the gun.

The teen was charged as a juvenile with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

