&#8216;Partially decomposing&#8217; body found in vehicle in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

‘Partially decomposing’ body found in vehicle in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Ramada located at 8037 Black Horse Pike (Google Maps)

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An investigation has been launched in connection with the discovery of a body in a hotel parking lot along Black Horse Pike.

At around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Egg Harbor Township police followed up on a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle at Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel, and located a male who was "obviously deceased, partially decomposing."

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Charles Vitolo, of Ventnor.

A preliminary investigation suggests there was no foul play, according to police. The death appears to be related to a drug overdose, police say, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact the EHT Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Unbelievably Expensive Divorces

Filed Under: Atlantic County, Egg Harbor Township
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM