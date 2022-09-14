EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An investigation has been launched in connection with the discovery of a body in a hotel parking lot along Black Horse Pike.

At around 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Egg Harbor Township police followed up on a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle at Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel, and located a male who was "obviously deceased, partially decomposing."

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Charles Vitolo, of Ventnor.

A preliminary investigation suggests there was no foul play, according to police. The death appears to be related to a drug overdose, police say, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this matter is urged to contact the EHT Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

