Owners of NJ halal chicken restaurant opening new café

Namkeen Hot Chicken via Facebook

The owners of a Morris County chicken restaurant that serves halal food is expanding their operation with the opening of a new café.

Usman Chaudhry and Amena Chaudhri opened Nakeem Hot Chicken in Chatham in 2020:

With a passion for food and a taste for Pakistani flavors, Namkeen offers our take on finger licking hot chicken. We felt the need for a high quality halal hot chicken spot in the tri-state area and we are here to bring some heat to the game. Our passion is creating the ultimate cult street food sensation for those who love it, and to introduce a completely different side of hot chicken for those that are new to it.⁣

Namkeen Hot Chicken via Facebook
That venture has proven to be successful and now they have opened Chasni, a Pakistani-inspired café next door. Chaudry told the Daily Voice,

“Chashni is a commingling of Pakistani ingredients and American culture. We pride ourselves in where our food is from, and believe in using the highest quality ingredients from local purveyors we know and trust who stand behind the integrity of their products.”

Namkeen Hot Chicken via Facebook
chashnichaico via Instagram
The egg sandwich at Chashni

chashnichaico via Instagram
Chashni’s take on the Pakistani street food staple, anday wala burger

chashnichaico via Instagram
Authentic Pakistani breakfast

chashnichaico via Instagram
Kulfi shake

chashnichaico via Instagram
Burrata, garlic roasted tomatoes, pesto, basil, olive oil, sourdough

Chashni is open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.

