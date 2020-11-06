Outrage grows after ICE detains released NJ inmates

Most of the 88 inmates taken into custody by ICE after having been released early from New Jersey prisons on Wednesday have been sent to Texas, according federal officials

Over 2,000 inmates were released in order to reduce prison population during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the prisoners released early were about to max out their sentences within eight months and more are expected to be released almost every day for the next four months

ICE sent 53 of the detainees to facilities in Texas and one to upstate New York to await removal proceedings. Another 32 continue to be held in New Jersey awaiting hearings on final orders of removal.

Two of the convicts arrested by ICE have been released under orders of supervision.

CE spokesman Emilio Dabul said ICE could not release the names of the inmates taken into custody.

Dabul earlier said the inmates were violent offenders or have convictions for serious crimes such as homicide, aggravated assault, drug trafficking and child sexual exploitation. The murder and homicide convictions included conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated manslaughter and homicide, he said.

Freedom for Immigrants' Abolish ICE group said New Jersey's law allowing the release does nothing to prevent inmates from being taken into custody by ICE and wants Gov. Phil Murphy to issue an executive order that would grant immediate clemency and parole to stop transfers to ICE.

The group also wants Murphy to call for the defunding of ICE and for Attorney General Gurbir Grewal to investigate ICE for its violations of national detention standards and public health protocols.

