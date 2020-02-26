Outerbridge Crossing closed by tractor trailer crash on Wednesday

The Outerbridge Crossing was closed during the Wednesday morning commute for a crash involving a tractor trailer.

Port Authority Police told New Jersey Fast Traffic the crash involved a New York bound tractor trailer crossing over onto the opposite lanes of traffic and hitting several vehicles on the New Jersey side of the bridge in Perth Amboy around 8 a.m.

All lanes remained closed in both directions as of 9:25 a.m.

Police said there were several injuries and a fuel spill due to the crash.

The closure of the bridge caused delays on northbound Route 440 that started at the Garden State Parkway and on the Staten Island side.

