Jersey Shore eatery specializing in coffee and waffles opens

☕ A new coffee and waffles shop has opened in Ortley Beach

☕ Enjoy homemade cold brew and customized Belgian waffles

☕ The owners searched for a new concept that would do well at the shore

ORTLEY BEACH — Coffee and waffles! What a sweet and delightful aroma to wake up to, right?

Now, you can treat your taste buds to both at a new coffee and waffles eatery that opened its doors this spring at the Jersey Shore.

It’s called Pressed, and it offers sweet and savory treats at its location at 28 Third Avenue in Ortley Beach.

The fast-casual restaurant occupies street-level space in the new, 3,250-square-foot ocean-block building, according to Walters, the property’s owner and developer.

“My partner and I were searching for a new concept that is fun and easy to grow. We came up with this idea of a new-age coffee shop that offers different waffle flavors,” said Ryan Daly, a Pressed co-owner.

Daly and his Toms River-based business partner Robert Ciliento are experienced franchise owners with five Playa Bowls shops in Ocean County.

Pressed offers customized Belgian waffles like the Fruity Pebble, which includes Liège waffle topped with strawberry, blueberry, Nutella, whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles.

In addition to customized Belgian waffles, the Pressed menu also has ice cream and coffee options.

Daly said they are very excited to welcome everyone to the new restaurant just in time for the summer season.

