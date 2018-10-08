Only on Columbus Day: $10 tickets to Count Basie shows

RED BANK — Columbus Day is also Specially Priced Ticket Day at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.

The theater put tickets on sale to more than two dozen shows for just $10 each between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 732-842-9000 or at the box office on Monmouth Street in Red Bank.

There is also a $3 restoration fee per ticket.

The shows are:

1776 — Oct. 12 and 13

So You Think You Can Dance Live — Oct. 17

The Psychedelic Furs — Oct. 19

An Evening with John Cusack and "Say Anything" — Oct. 21

The Music of Cream: 50th Anniversary Tour — Oct. 23

Capital Steps — Oct. 24

Dead on Live: Europe '72 — Oct. 26

Take Me To The River: New Orleans — Oct. 28

The Wood Brothers — Oct. 30

Wizard of Oz — Nov. 1

Roy Orbison Live in Hologram — Nov. 2

The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Nov. 9 and 16

A Charlie Brown Christmas — Nov. 24

Soweto Gospel Choir — Nov. 29

The Nutcracker — Dec. 9

A Christmas Carol — Dec. 11

Vienna Boys Choir — Dec. 12

The Irish Tenors Holiday Celebration — Dec. 13

Monmouth Civic Chorus: Joy to the Wold — Dec. 16

Darlene Love's "Souled Out" Christmas — Dec. 20

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes — Dec. 31

Napoleon Dynamite Live with Jon Herder, Efren Ramirez & Jon Gries — Jan. 10

We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King — Jan. 17

The Very Hungry Caterpillar — Jan. 27

Black Violin — Feb. 13

The Count Basie is undergoing a $23 million expansion that includes an outdoor performing arts plaza, a modernized backstage area and state-of-the art production technologies, expanded lobby, a new heating and air conditioning system, areas for concessions, expanded restrooms and modern, barrier-free amenities.

The Count Basie was first opened in 1926 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in America.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: