One suspect tried to rob two NJ banks within 10 minutes, cops say

NEWARK — Police are looking for a man they say attempted to rob two banks a block away from each other on Saturday.

The suspect first went to the Citi Bank branch at 721 Broad Street but did not get any cash there, according to police. Less than 10 minutes later, police said the same man went to the Chase Bank a block away at 744 Broad Street, where police said he made off with $1,000.

Map shows distance between two banks robbed in Newark (Google maps)

Police described the suspect as a white male between five feet 2 inches and five feet six inches, and weighing 130-150 pounds. He had a mustache, a beard that appears brown or orange in color and was wearing a gray hooded sweater, gray jeans, black and white flannel-patterned scarf and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Newark police at 877-NWK-TIPS (877-695-8477) or 877-NWK-GUNS (877-695-4867).

