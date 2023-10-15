One of America’s most charming small cities is in New Jersey

The definition of "charming" is "pleasant or attractive" and this is what they were thinking at Love Exploring when they did an article that highlighted "America's Most Charming Small Cities". Nothing sounds more inviting than "charming" when it comes to a town or city so it's a perfect draw for residents around New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Love Exploring, "In cities that never sleep it's hard to catch a breath so we've narrowed down the best and most charming small city in every state that still has all the trappings of the big hitters but in a more casual way."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The choice for the Garden State is a town/small city that often gets praise here in New Jersey, Cape May. One of the most talked about locations on the Jersey Shore, Cape May gets many accolades from news agencies around America. This seashore town often gets named among the "best" in the nation on a number of topics.

If you have visited Cape May you know why, if you haven't then maybe this fall you can head down and enjoy. Personally, I love a drive down the parkway to visit Cape May and I'm sure we will again soon.

Spookiest House In Cape May

Spookiest House In Cape May

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Love Exploring, "A stroll along the seafront is a must-do when visiting this charming coastal city, which has a population of around 4,000. Admired for its pristine beaches, the waterfront is also lined with pretty, colorful Victorian buildings. The preservation of these eye-catching structures helped the city earn its title of National Historic Landmark in 1976."

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein