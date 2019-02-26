One killed in Route 78 crash on Tuesday morning

WARREN TOWNSHIP — A fatal crash on Route 78 East slowed the Tuesday morning commute.

The crash just before 6 a.m. involving a Nissan Altima and a Honda CRV near Hillcrest Road claimed one life, according to State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

Peele said the Nissan was traveling westbound and crossed the median and into the path of the Honda. The driver of the Nissan was taken to Morristown Medical Center where they later passed away. The Honda driver suffered non life threatening injuries.

Peele did not disclose the identities of anyone involved or why the vehicle veered off the road as the crash remained under investigation.

The crash created long delays for most of the morning commute as only the left lane was open for traffic during the investigation. The road was also temporarily closed for a medical helicopter landing that was ultimately canceled.

Traffic also slowed Route 22.

