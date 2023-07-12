OMG! – Driver walks away from crazy crash in Monmouth County

😲 Crazy crash sends guardrail through SUV in Monmouth County

😲 Driver miraculously walks away

😲 Photos show an amazing scene

A driver is lucky to be alive after a bizarre accident in Monmouth County that sent a guardrail completely through his SUV.

The accident happened on Sunday on Route 571 in Roosevelt Borough at approximately 4:30 p.m.

A guardrail protrudes from an SUV after an accident in Roosevelt, NJ. Photo: Millstone Township Fire Department via Facebook A guardrail protrudes from an SUV after an accident in Roosevelt, NJ.

Photo: Millstone Township Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Photos posted on Facebook by the Millstone Township Fire Department show the rail entered the front of the SUV and exited out the back.

As it went through the vehicle, it speared through the passenger seat and the right rear seat.

The driver of this SUV miraculously survived his vehicle getting impaled by a guardrail during an accident in Roosevelt, NJ. Photo: Millstone Township Fire Department via Facebook The driver of this SUV miraculously survived his vehicle getting impaled by a guardrail during an accident in Roosevelt, NJ.

Photo: Millstone Township Fire Department via Facebook loading...

The SUV ran off the road with the guardrail snaking out behind the vehicle for at least two car lengths.

Luckily, there was no one but the driver inside the vehicle, and he walked away without injury.

Members of the Millstone Fire Department responded to an accident in Roosevelt, NJ, where a guardrail was impaled through an SUV. Photo: Millstone Township Fire Department via Facebook Members of the Millstone Fire Department responded to an accident in Roosevelt, NJ, where a guardrail was impaled through an SUV.

Photo: Millstone Township Fire Department via Facebook loading...

There has been no indication what caused the crash. State Police tell NJ.com no summonses were issued to the driver.

Onlookers take photos after an accident in Roosevelt, NJ, where an SUV was impaled by a guardrail. Photo: Richard A Bell via Facebook Onlookers take photos after an accident in Roosevelt, NJ, where an SUV was impaled by a guardrail.

Photo: Richard A Bell via Facebook loading...

Don't do it! Harmful move some NJ gas attendants do with your car An idea New Jersey should consider when it comes to full-service gas pumps.

How overtaxed NJ drivers MacGyver their cars

NJ’s FAV ICONIC MOVIE AND TV CARS

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom