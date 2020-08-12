A Stockton University student could face disciplinary action over his use of the image of President Donald Trump as his background during a group video call class on July 1.

The class was part of his doctoral program. Other students in the class were offended by the image of President Trump holding a document that had the student's picture Photoshopped onto it.

This kind of action would be unimaginable in the previous administration and only imaginable in prior administrations if the student was defaming or offending a current president. But we live in bizarre times. Perhaps it would be more appropriate to suspend the students who found it offensive that someone would support the president of the United States And for their lack of acceptance of any opinion different from their own narrow, myopic worldview.

The damage that the left has done to education and especially that of higher education is worse than a pandemic or the after-affects of a world war. They have devastated the minds of at least one generation. How to undo it or rebuild from that is a much harder task than other tragedies. Why anyone would spend upward of $40,000, $50,000 or $60,000 per year to send their child to a place where they’ll be so ill-prepared for real life and brain washed is baffling.

The fact that the university is considering disciplinary action against the student supporting the president is nothing short of insane. It's been said that people on the right think people on the left are wrong, but people on the left think that those on the right are evil. It's never been more true than in the case of Donald Trump. The left is so convinced of his evil that anything or anyone that is opposed to him must be true and virtuous.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You are certainly entitled to oppose the president of the United States and your recourse to fight against him ultimately is to vote him out. You'll have that opportunity in less than three months. It is the height of immaturity and childishness to be offended by someone supporting him and the height of incompetence to support such feelings of offense. Like him or not, if someone supporting him is offensive to you, you shouldn't be in college. You probably shouldn't be leaving your house. For parents looking to take out a big loan or spend that hard earned college fund money on this kind of idiocy, think about it long and hard.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.