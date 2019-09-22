Ocean County’s seasonal restaurants closing schedule 2019

As we head into the final weekend of summer 2019, with fall arriving at 3:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 you have a few weeks left to get your last meals in at your favorite seasonal restaurants before they close until next spring.

Here are the Ocean County eateries that have announced their 2019 closing dates:

Biggy's Beach Grill, North Beach Haven: Closes Oct. 6

Closes Oct. 6 Bird and Betty's, Beach Haven: Closes Oct. 27

Black-Eyed Susans, Harvey Cedars: Closes in mid-October

Dom's Drive-in, Beach Haven: Closes Oct. 15

The Food Shack, Point Pleasant Beach: Closes Oct. 27, weather permitting

Gazebo Grill & Sushi Bar, Beach Haven: Open through the first week of October

Howard's Restaurant, Beach Haven Gardens: Open through Columbus Day weekend

Lenny and John's Subs, Beach Haven: Closes Oct. 6

Mud City Crabhouse, Stafford: Closes Dec. 8

Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon, Beach Haven: Closes Oct. 6

Red's Lobster Pot, Point Pleasant Beach: Closes Sept. 22

Sea Dogs Grille, Barnegat: Closed, will reopen Mother's Day weekend 2020

Ship Bottom Shellfish, Ship Bottom: Closes Oct. 13

Stewart's Root Beer, Point Pleasant Beach: Closes mid-October

The Beach House, North Beach Haven: Closes Oct. 5

The Chicken or the Egg, Beach Haven: Closes Oct. 27

The Sandbox Cafe, Surf City: Closes Dec. 1. The Ship Bottom location is already closed.

Woodie's Drive-in, Ship Bottom: Closing the end of October

Thanks to my colleague Nicole Murray initially for compiling this list.

