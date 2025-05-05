🔴 An Ocean County man faces 230 criminal charges tied to multiple burglaries

🔴 The burglaries took place in several Ocean and Monmouth County towns

🔴 He is accused of swiping items from several storage units

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of commercial burglaries across multiple towns.

Berkeley Township resident Craig Orler,48, faces over 230 criminal charges, including burglary, receiving stolen property, theft, criminal mischief, and fencing offenses tied to at least 40 burglaries across Monmouth and Ocean counties, including Brick, Manchester, Marlboro, and Howell, according to Brick Township police.

Craig Orler of Berkeley Township is accused of 40 burglaries at Cube Smart on Route 70 in Brick, police say (Cube Smart, Google Street View) Craig Orler of Berkeley Township is accused of 40 burglaries at Cube Smart on Route 70 in Brick, police say (Cube Smart, Google Street View) loading...

Between December 2024 and January 2025, the Brick Township Police Department investigated burglaries at the Cube Smart storage facility located off Route 70.

The suspect, dressed in all black, reportedly cut through a fence and used bolt cutters to gain access to storage units, swiping an ATV, a motorcycle, car parts, a car engine, cash, and other personal items.

According to The Patch, Brick police executed a search warrant on a home at Mallard Road in Berkeley Township. That’s where officers recovered the stolen ATV, the motorcycle, and other property.

Craig Orler of Berkeley Township is accused of burglarizing Te-Amo Smoke Shop in Manchester, NJ (Google Street View) Craig Orler of Berkeley Township is accused of burglarizing Te-Amo Smoke Shop in Manchester, NJ (Google Street View) loading...

Orler was arrested on April 28 at his home.

In Manchester, Orler is linked to commercial burglaries at Tri-State Vending on Route 539, where he is accused of smashing the glass front door and stealing about $4,000 in cash, vending machine keys, and other merchandise, and at Te-Amo’s Smoke Shop on Route 530, The Patch reported.

Craig Orler of Berkeley Township is accused of burglarizing Gorilla Vapes in Howell, NJ (Google Street View) Craig Orler of Berkeley Township is accused of burglarizing Gorilla Vapes in Howell, NJ (Google Street View) loading...

In Marlboro, Orler is accused of burglarizing about 40 units at Marlboro Self Storage on Tennent Road where two motorcycles, mountain bikes, and various tools went missing, police said.

Orler has been ordered held in the Ocean County Jail in Toms River during a detention hearing on Friday.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom