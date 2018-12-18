O Holy Cannoli & other Christmas-tastic tasty treats in NJ

Stockings aren't the only things getting stuffed in New Jersey, as the Christmas season also means an extra volume of baked goods that taste as good as they look. Rudy's Pastry Shop in Bloomfield knows Jersey likes to celebrate pretty much any festivity with cannolis. So, they've created a four-foot-tall cannoli tree for the holiday.

Here's a round-up of 'inspo' for a dessert centerpiece amid all the gatherings and parties from now until New Year's. (Holiday orders for extra-special items are closed for many bakeries around New Jersey. But, it's worth a look and call.)

Bovella's Bakery in Westfield is a year-round staple for Union County area residents. There's also the newer location, Bovella’s Bakery Cafe on Rt 22 in Mountainside.

The Eet Gud Bakery in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) has created a Rudolph spin on the recent unicorn style cake trend.

The Polka Dot Cupcake Shop in Lyndhurst shows off a berry and garland take on the semi-naked cake style that's a trend around NJ.

The Butter Boutique in New Providence has offerings that include vegan items, to ensure as many of your loved ones make the 'nice list' as possible.

Calandra's B akeries are family-run businesses that have been operating for 50+ years in the Newark, Fairfield & Caldwell areas.

The Little Daisy Bake Shop in Montclair has created a head turning Grinch cake, which is bound to become a 'Pinterest' classic for Christmases to come.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

More from NJ 101.5: