NY school is giving kids off the day after Election Day to recover

What have we done to our children? What has Society done to itself? It seems like here in New Jersey, in the United States, and much of the West we are committing emotional and mental suicide.

The Fieldston Lower School in New York City is allowing "emotionally distressed" kids the day off the day after the election. Jerry Seinfeld used to send his kids there. He is speaking out against this ridiculousness.

Parents have to stop talking about politics with their kids. It’s not enlightening or necessary for their growth. It’s detrimental. Let me be more blunt. It’s stupid. We need to bring that word back into more common usage.

So much of the mentality around us today is stupid. It’s become a bad word and impolite. We need to point out things and or people are stupid. I didn’t know my parents were Democrats or Republicans until I was in my 40s. They never discussed politics at home and media politics rarely and usually only around election time.

We have made politics a cultural game. It has only served to divide people instead of uniting them. If your kid can’t handle who won the election this week then you’ve done a bad job, but of course, so has our educational system.

In recent years some schools have held mock elections to give the kids a voice in our process. Many schools have canceled them this year for fear of upsetting some of the kids.

In a way that's good because they have no say in it as they shouldn't. But the reason they did it is STUPID. Parents need to stop the stupidity and more importantly, so do the schools.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

